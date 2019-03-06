Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Shifts back to minors
The Hurricanes reassigned Fleury to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
With Calvin de Haan back from an upper-body injury, Fleury's services were no longer needed with the big club. He slotted into two games during this NHL stint, recording a plus-1 rating and two shots on net.
