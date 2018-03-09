Fleury served as a healthy scratch Thursday against the Blackhawks.

This should come as no surprise, as Fleury has been jockeying with Klas Dahlbeck for a spot on the Canes' third defensive pairing for most of the season. The rookie was a combined minus-6 with no points over his previous nine games, so the coaching staff clearly felt it was time to give Fleury a night off. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Rangers.