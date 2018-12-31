Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sitting again Monday
Fleury (concussion) isn't in Monday's lineup versus the Flyers.
Fleury returned to practice Friday, but he's about to miss his eighth straight game. Based on the lineup posted from the official team account, Trevor van Riemsdyk will comprise the third defensive pairing with Dougie Hamilton in the New Year's Eve contest.
