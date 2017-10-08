Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Somewhat active in NHL debut
Fleury recorded one shot, two blocked shots and a hit over 14:23 of ice time in his NHL debut Saturday, contributing to a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Alas, 2014's seventh overall pick found his way into the lineup at hockey's highest level. The left-shooting defenseman logged more minutes than Trevor van Reimsdyk (10:56) in the victory, though he'll need to be incredibly efficient to possess fantasy value this early in his career. While he didn't hit pick up any points Saturday, it's not like he looked out of place, either.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...