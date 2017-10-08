Fleury recorded one shot, two blocked shots and a hit over 14:23 of ice time in his NHL debut Saturday, contributing to a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Alas, 2014's seventh overall pick found his way into the lineup at hockey's highest level. The left-shooting defenseman logged more minutes than Trevor van Reimsdyk (10:56) in the victory, though he'll need to be incredibly efficient to possess fantasy value this early in his career. While he didn't hit pick up any points Saturday, it's not like he looked out of place, either.