Fleury received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Fleury has underwhelmed since being selected seventh overall in the 2014 draft, posting nine assists without a goal over 87 career NHL contests. He'll have to fight for a bottom-pairing role in camp and could end up without regular NHL playing time if he doesn't show improvement.

