Fleury did not dress for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, marking the seventh time in the past eight games he has served as a healthy scratch.

Fleury has now played in just 19 games this season, and is clearly the odd man out on the Canes' blue line right now with Jake Gardiner and Trevor van Riemsdyk holding down the bottom defensive pairing. With Fleury's one-year, $850,000 contract expiring after this season, don't be surprised if the team attempts to move him during the offseason, or sooner. At just 23 years old, Fleury should have a long NHL career ahead of him, but a change of scenery is probably the best thing for him at this point.