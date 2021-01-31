Fleury was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game in Saturday's 4-1 win against the Stars.

Fleury continues to skate primarily on the team's third defensive pairing with rookie Jake Bean, an assignment that isn't likely to result in a multitude of opportunities to contribute offensively. Fleury has never scored more than 14 points in a single season, which makes him a fringe fantasy option at best in most formats.