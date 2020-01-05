Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Suits up for third straight game
Fleury suited up for the third consecutive game Friday against the Capitals after serving as a healthy scratch for eight of the previous nine contests. He saw ice time of 11:24 and launched four shots on goal, but failed to record a point in the 4-3 loss.
With just 22 of a possible 41 games under his belt, Fleury has found it difficult finding a regular spot in the lineup this season. He's currently platooning with Trevor van Riemsdyk for a spot on the third defensive pairing opposite Joel Edmundson, and obviously does not warrant any serious fantasy consideration given his current part-time role.
More News
