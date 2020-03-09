Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Two-point effort Sunday
Fleury picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
The 23-year-old blueliner is on a bit of a roll, recording a goal and four points in the last four games. Fleury isn't a consistent scoring threat -- he has just four goals and 14 points through 44 games -- but a Canes offense that has received reinforcements for the stretch run could produce some additional opportunities for the whole roster, including stay-at-home defensemen.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Notches rare goal in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Good to go•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Can't finish Tuesday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Garners helper•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Contributes goal in comeback push•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Notches helper Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.