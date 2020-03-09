Fleury picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

The 23-year-old blueliner is on a bit of a roll, recording a goal and four points in the last four games. Fleury isn't a consistent scoring threat -- he has just four goals and 14 points through 44 games -- but a Canes offense that has received reinforcements for the stretch run could produce some additional opportunities for the whole roster, including stay-at-home defensemen.