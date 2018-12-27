Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Unavailable against Capitals
Fleury (concussion) practiced with the team Thursday, but won't rejoin the lineup versus Washington, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fleury has been out of action since Dec. 13 due to his concussion, which was previously reported as an upper-body issue. The blueliner has been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch all year, so even if he was fully fit, he could still find himself watching from the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...