Fleury (concussion) practiced with the team Thursday, but won't rejoin the lineup versus Washington, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fleury has been out of action since Dec. 13 due to his concussion, which was previously reported as an upper-body issue. The blueliner has been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch all year, so even if he was fully fit, he could still find himself watching from the press box.