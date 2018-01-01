Fleury sat out six of the last seven games in December as a healthy scratch.

The Canes have been playing well lately (7-3-0 in their last 10 games), due in part to some minor lineup tinkering by coach Bill Peters, including replacing the 21-year-old Fleury with the more experienced Klas Dahlbeck. Furthermore, the Canes went 5-1-0 without Fleury in the lineup, so we wouldn't expect to see him lacing up his skates anytime soon. Overall, Fleury has five points in 30 games as a rookie this season, which bodes well for his future as an everyday player. Nonetheless, fantasy owners will need to exercise some patience here.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories