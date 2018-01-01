Fleury sat out six of the last seven games in December as a healthy scratch.

The Canes have been playing well lately (7-3-0 in their last 10 games), due in part to some minor lineup tinkering by coach Bill Peters, including replacing the 21-year-old Fleury with the more experienced Klas Dahlbeck. Furthermore, the Canes went 5-1-0 without Fleury in the lineup, so we wouldn't expect to see him lacing up his skates anytime soon. Overall, Fleury has five points in 30 games as a rookie this season, which bodes well for his future as an everyday player. Nonetheless, fantasy owners will need to exercise some patience here.