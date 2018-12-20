Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Will miss Thursday's game
Fleury (upper body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Detroit.
The Hurricanes' blueliner has just a single assist in 10 games this season, and his absence is unlikely to alter the fortunes of fantasy rosters as a result. Fleury has not played since Dec. 13.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...