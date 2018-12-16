Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Will watch from press box
Fleury (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fleury will sit out his second straight game. Fantasy owners shouldn't be dismayed by the 22-year-old's absence, as he has just one assist in 10 games this year and is often a healthy scratch anyway.
