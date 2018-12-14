Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Won't play Friday
Fleury (upper body) will not take part in Friday's game against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fleury departed Thursday's game against the Canadiens because of the upper-body issue and will need more than a night of rest to shake off the injury. As a result, Trevor van Riemsdyk will join the festivities in his place, while Fleury's next chance to return moves to Sunday against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Done for Thursday night•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Ascends from IR•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Lands on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sustains concussion, out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Notches first point of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...