Fleury (upper body) will not take part in Friday's game against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fleury departed Thursday's game against the Canadiens because of the upper-body issue and will need more than a night of rest to shake off the injury. As a result, Trevor van Riemsdyk will join the festivities in his place, while Fleury's next chance to return moves to Sunday against the Coyotes.