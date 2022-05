Cole scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Cole's first goal in the postseason was a big one, scoring the overtime winner after his shot deflected off Ryan Lindgren's stick and past Igor Shesterkin. The 33-year-old defenseman now has a goal and an assist in the playoffs after logging 19 points (2 goals and 17 assists) in the regular season. Cole is known more for his physical play and won't likely provide much offense going forward on Carolina's third pair.