Cole scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Cole struck at 3:44 of the second period on a pass from Vincent Trocheck. The 32-year-old Cole has been a steady defensive presence in the lineup this year, but he's at just three points in 23 games. His goal also stood as the game-winner. The Michigan native has added 27 shots on net, 36 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating this season.