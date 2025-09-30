Ryabkin sustained an apparent lower-body injury in Monday's preseason game against the Panthers and did not return, according to Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

There was no update on Ryabkin's status postgame. The Hurricanes close out their preseason schedule Saturday in Nashville, so more information on Ryabkin's health should be known by then. The 18-year-old was a second-round selection (No. 62 overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.