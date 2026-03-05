Ryabkin scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 7-3 win over Rimouski on Wednesday.

Ryabkin has eight points over two games to start March. He's logged at least 11 points in each of his months since joining Charlottetown, and he's well on his way to doing even better to close out the regular season. The 18-year-old forward has 30 points in 14 appearances in total, and it's clear he's a little too good for this level of hockey. Don't be surprised if he gets another look with AHL Chicago to begin 2026-27.