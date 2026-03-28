Hurricanes' Ivan Ryabkin: Four points in QMJHL playoff opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ryabkin scored twice and added two assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 5-3 win in Game 1 over Quebec on Friday.
Ryabkin made an impact in his playoff debut. It's no surprise he's already putting up some offense in the playoffs after lighting up the QMJHL for 13 goals and 42 points over 20 regular-season contests. The Hurricanes prospect will look to lead Charlottetown on a deep run. He'll likely be a candidate to play in the AHL in 2026-27.
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