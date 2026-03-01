Hurricanes' Ivan Ryabkin: Two of each in Charlottetown win
Ryabkin scored two goals and added two assists in QMJHL Charlottetown's 7-4 win over Blainville-Boisbriand on Sunday.
Ryabkin has averaged two points per game since joining Charlottetown. This was his fifth effort of at least three points with the club. Overall, he has eight goals, 18 assists, 45 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 13 appearances.
