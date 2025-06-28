Ryabkin was the 62nd overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

One of the most polarizing players in the entire draft, Ryabkin left his native Russia midseason to join USHL Muskegon. He ended up being a key cog for the Lumberjacks, averaging north of a point-per-game (19 goals and 30 points in 27 regular-season appearances) in addition to helping the club win the USHL Clark Cup Championship. Based on pure ability alone, Ryabkin is an easy first-round talent, but there are both consistency and discipline issues to work through. That said, Ryabkin has as much or more long-term upside than any player drafted outside of Round 1. He's a worthwhile gamble for the Hurricanes at this stage of the draft.