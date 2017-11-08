Slavin snapped a five-game pointless drought with an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Now with just four points on the season, Slavin has been a fantasy disappointment thus far, following his breakout 34-point effort from a year ago. That said, keep in mind Slavin's offensive zone start percentage is just 49.6%, lower than any other Canes blueliner, which suggests his opportunities to contribute on offense remain very limited. Bottom line, Slavin will be hard-pressed to crack the 30-point plateau again this season, given the amount of time he spends in his own end most nights. Govern your expectations accordingly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories