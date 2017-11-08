Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Adds assist in win over Panthers
Slavin snapped a five-game pointless drought with an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.
Now with just four points on the season, Slavin has been a fantasy disappointment thus far, following his breakout 34-point effort from a year ago. That said, keep in mind Slavin's offensive zone start percentage is just 49.6%, lower than any other Canes blueliner, which suggests his opportunities to contribute on offense remain very limited. Bottom line, Slavin will be hard-pressed to crack the 30-point plateau again this season, given the amount of time he spends in his own end most nights. Govern your expectations accordingly.
