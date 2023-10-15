Slavin logged an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

Slavin has stood out even with the Hurricanes' crowded blue line so far. He has a shorthanded goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating, four shots on net and five blocked shots through two contests. He set up Brent Burns' opening tally in the first period. While Slavin sees next to nothing on the power play, his top-four role at even strength and the Hurricanes' strong offense should still allow him to produce respectable offense.