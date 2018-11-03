Slavin notched his fifth assist of the season and fired a season-high seven shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Slavin continues to see a decent amount of ice time, averaging 22:41 per game (including 2:18 on the power play), skating on the Canes' top defensive pairing opposite Dougie Hamilton. That usually puts him in around the 30-point mark by the end of the season. Not spectacular by any means, but if you drafted him with that level of production in mind, you shouldn't be disappointed.

