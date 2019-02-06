Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Adds to assist total Tuesday
Slavin notched his seventh assist in his past six games Tuesday against the Penguins.
Don't look now, but Slavin has been on a strong roll lately, with 13 points in 16 games since Dec. 31. Slavin is a big part of why the Canes are 11-4-1 over that stretch, and currently sit just three points out of a wild-card spot. Given his current pace, Slavin should finish the season with a point total somewhere in the mid-30's, and could even take a run at the 40-point mark with a strong push down the stretch. If you're in need of scoring help for your fantasy blue line, don't hesitate to grab him now while he's hot.
