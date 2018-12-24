Slavin broke out of a four-game pointless skid with an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Now with just 12 points on the season, scoring continues to be a secondary objective for Slavin. Instead, he remains more focused on his defensive responsibilities, leading the team in blocked shots (56) and takeaways (47). That said, with a bit of a push, he could still reach the 30-point plateau for the third consecutive year, giving him modest fantasy value in medium to deeper formats.