Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Adds to helper total Sunday
Slavin broke out of a four-game pointless skid with an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
Now with just 12 points on the season, scoring continues to be a secondary objective for Slavin. Instead, he remains more focused on his defensive responsibilities, leading the team in blocked shots (56) and takeaways (47). That said, with a bit of a push, he could still reach the 30-point plateau for the third consecutive year, giving him modest fantasy value in medium to deeper formats.
