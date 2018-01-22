Slavin snapped a four-game pointless stretch Sunday, scoring his team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Slavin continues to see significant minutes on the Canes' top defensive pairing (23:01 average TOI), however scoring-wise, he's still in a deep rut this year. Now with just 13 points through 47 games, Slavin projects to fall well short of the 34 points he registered last season. Despite some upside potential, the third-year defender remains firmly entrenched in the bottom tier of all fantasy blueliners at the present time.