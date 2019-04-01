Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Another 30-point season
Slavin scored a goal for the second straight game -- this time on the power play -- in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins. He also had five shots on goal, two hits and a pair of blocked shots.
In the process, the 24-year-old blueliner managed to crack the 30-point plateau for a second consecutive season, and now owns an identical stat line to last year (8G, 22A) with three games left to play. Slavin may not be an elite scoring defenseman in the NHL, but he's about as consistent as they come -- and that's worth its weight in gold in fantasy terms.
More News
