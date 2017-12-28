Slavin recorded an assist for the second straight game in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Canadiens.

Slavin took a major step forward last season by cracking the 30-point plateau for the first time in his young career, earning him a seven-year, $37 million contract extension from the Canes during the offseason. Since then, however, he has failed to live up to expectations as his 10 points through 36 games puts him on pace to finish just barely over the 20-point mark. Slavin remains a fixture on the Canes' top defensive pairing, averaging roughly 23 minutes per game, but he's still not much of an offense generator. His fantasy value remains confined to deeper formats at the present time.