Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Assists in three straight outings
Slavin collected an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.
Slavin has helpers in his last three outings. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points for the fourth straight season, achieving the mark in 52 games this year. He's added 84 blocked shots, 108 shots on goal and a plus-26 rating in what's shaping up to be a career year for the Colorado native.
