Slavin recorded a power-play assist en route to a 5-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.

A strong two-way defenseman, Slavin has reached 15 points on the season, effectively matching his total from the 2020-21 campaign in 23 fewer games. An increase in playing time is a big reason for the surge; Slavin is averaging 24:10 of ice time, which is a career high between his seven years of service time with the Hurricanes.