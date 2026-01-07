Slavin (upper body) is still waiting on medical clearance ahead of Thursday's clash with the Ducks, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't offer any clarity regarding Slavin's availability versus Anaheim, a situation that is further complicated by the team's decision not to hold a morning skate Thursday. Still, in order for the veteran defenseman to suit up, he will need to be activated off injured reserve. Once that happens, fantasy managers can expect Slavin back in the lineup.