Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Awaiting medical clearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slavin (upper body) is still waiting on medical clearance ahead of Thursday's clash with the Ducks, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't offer any clarity regarding Slavin's availability versus Anaheim, a situation that is further complicated by the team's decision not to hold a morning skate Thursday. Still, in order for the veteran defenseman to suit up, he will need to be activated off injured reserve. Once that happens, fantasy managers can expect Slavin back in the lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Shifts to IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Considered week-to-week•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Removed from IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Practices in non-contact jersey•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Not on road trip•