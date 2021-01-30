According to Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site, Slavin is on the ice for Saturday's morning skate, indicating he's cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Slavin missed Thursday's game against Tampa Bay due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he's on track to return to a top-pairing role for Saturday's matchup with Dallas. The 26-year-old American has picked up one helper while posting a plus-3 rating through three games this campaign.