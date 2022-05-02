Slavin's in the projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against Boston.

Slavin was rested for Carolina's final regular season game, but it's no surprise that he'll be back in there for the postseason opener. He's an integral part of the Hurricanes' game plan as one of the league's best defensive blueliners, and Slavin can chip in offensively as well, having totaled a career-high 42 points in 2021-22.