Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Bags three assists in win
Slavin finished with three assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
It was the defenseman's first multi-point game in over a month, and Slavin is now up to 21 points this season. His final assist of the evening came on Lucas Wallmark's power-play goal. The negative side of Slavin continues to be the lack of consistency in his game, as well as his minus-14 rating, tied for second worst on the team. He did, however, block a team-high three shots in Sunday's win.
