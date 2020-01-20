Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Blocks four shots in win
Slavin recorded two shots on net and four blocked shots across 26:39 in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.
Slavin lost his blue-line partner Dougie Hamilton to a fractured leg, so the former may be leaned on to pick up the pace offensively. He's on a five-game pointless streak, but he continues to be strong defensively with a plus-26 rating on the season.
