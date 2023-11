Slavin registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Slavin stormed out of the gate with three goals and four assists through six October contests, but the subsequent eight-game stretch saw the top-pairing defenseman turn in nothing but box-score goose eggs for goals and assists. Oddly enough, only one of his eight points have taken place on home ice, and that was his shorthanded tally to cap off an Opening Night win against the Senators.