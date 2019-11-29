Slavin recorded an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, his third helper in the last five games.

Now with 14 points in 25 games, Slavin has been quietly putting together a stellar season, and he could top the 40-point plateau for the first time in his career. Skating with stud defensive partner Dougie Hamilton on the team's first unit has clearly been paying dividends for the 25-year-old blueliner. Enjoy the ride.