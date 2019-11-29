Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Building towards career year
Slavin recorded an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, his third helper in the last five games.
Now with 14 points in 25 games, Slavin has been quietly putting together a stellar season, and could top the 40-point plateau for the first time in his career. Skating with stud defensive partner Dougie Hamilton on the team's first unit has clearly been paying dividends for the 25-year-old blueliner. Enjoy the ride.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Not cracking scoresheet•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Three helpers against Detroit•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: On pace for 50-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Snags assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Pots OT winner•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Sparks offense in Game 3•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.