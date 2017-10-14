Slavin has been held pointless so far this year, but is seeing roughly two more minutes of ice time compared to last season (25:22 vs. 23:26).

Slavin continues to lock down a top-four role on the Canes' blue line, skating primarily on the second pairing with Brett Pesce. However, the team considers him more of a stay-at-home defender, meaning he is on the ice mostly in five-on-five and shorthanded situations. This does not create a great deal of fantasy value for Slavin outside of very deep formats; however he did lead the team last season in both blocked shots (161) and takeaways (83), so if your league counts peripheral stats such as these, Slavin may be of some value.