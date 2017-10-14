Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Cemented as top-four denfender
Slavin has been held pointless so far this year, but is seeing roughly two more minutes of ice time compared to last season (25:22 vs. 23:26).
Slavin continues to lock down a top-four role on the Canes' blue line, skating primarily on the second pairing with Brett Pesce. However, the team considers him more of a stay-at-home defender, meaning he is on the ice mostly in five-on-five and shorthanded situations. This does not create a great deal of fantasy value for Slavin outside of very deep formats, however he did lead the team last season in both blocked shots (161) and takeaways (83), so if your league counts peripheral stats such as these, Slavin may be of some value.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Agrees to seven-year extension•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Collects two helpers against Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Eleven points in last 11 games•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Posts career night against Islanders•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Handing out assists steadily•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Blocks four shots in Friday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...