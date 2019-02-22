Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Chasing another 30-point season
Slavin snapped a seven-game pointless stretch with an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
Prior to his mini-slump, Slavin had really been tearing it up with 14 points in 19 games dating back to Dec. 23, so it was nice to see him come back to life. For a guy who focuses mainly on his defensive responsibilities, Slavin now has 26 points in 61 games, and looks set to crack the 30-point plateau for the third consecutive season.
