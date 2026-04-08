Slavin scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Slavin's first goal of the year couldn't come at a better time -- he scored 1:13 into overtime to seal the win that clinched the Metropolitan Division for the Hurricanes. He has three points over his last five games, though he's been limited to seven points, 62 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 38 appearances this season due to injuries that cost him most of the first half. Slavin has been logging his usual top-four minutes since late January and will be a defensive pillar heading into the playoffs.