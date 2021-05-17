Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that he's hopeful Slavin (lower body) will be able to play in Monday's Game 1 against the Predators, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
It sounds like Slavin will be a game-time call. The defenseman's status likely won't be determined until pregame warm-ups, with the likes of Joakim Ryan and Jake Bean waiting in the wings should Slavin or any other member of Carolina's defense corps sit out.
