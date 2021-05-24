Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Slavin's (lower body) situation hasn't changed, but Brind'Amour's hopeful Slavin will try to play in Game 5 against the Predators on Tuesday, Cory Lavalette of North State Journal reports.

Slavin hasn't dressed yet in this series, but his return could be just the spark Carolina needs after seeing a 2-0 series lead disappear. The defenseman's status will likely come down to pregame warm-ups Tuesday.