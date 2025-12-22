The Hurricanes announced Monday that Slavin is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury.

Slavin recently returned from a two-month absence due to a lower-body issue, but he's dealing with a separate injury ahead of the holiday break that will force him to miss more time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but it seems possible that the Hurricanes will elect to place him on injured reserve, especially if he's slated to be sidelined after the holiday break.