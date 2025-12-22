Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Considered week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hurricanes announced Monday that Slavin is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury.
Slavin recently returned from a two-month absence due to a lower-body issue, but he's dealing with a separate injury ahead of the holiday break that will force him to miss more time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but it seems possible that the Hurricanes will elect to place him on injured reserve, especially if he's slated to be sidelined after the holiday break.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Removed from IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Practices in non-contact jersey•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Not on road trip•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Still being evaluated•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Sustains injury Saturday•