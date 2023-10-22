Slavin scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Denver native produced a big game in his hometown, albeit in a losing effort for the visiting Hurricanes. Slavin's defensive prowess is well-documented, but he's opened this season with three goals and four assists over six contests. The 29-year-old has added 16 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating, showing consistent success defensively despite the Hurricanes giving up 30 goals through their first six games of the season. His career high in points is 42 in 79 outings during the 2021-22 campaign, so his scoring will likely dip eventually.