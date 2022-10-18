Slavin provided an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Slavin had the secondary assist on Jordan Martinook's insurance tally in the third period. The helper was Slavin's first point in three games, and he's yet to add much else to help fantasy managers. The 28-year-old has two shots on goal, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. He topped the 40-point mark for the first time last year, so there's room for him to pick up the pace on offense.