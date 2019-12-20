Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Deposits game-winning goal
Slavin scored a goal, fired six shots on net and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Slavin scored late in the third period and 1:17 after Andrei Svechnikov tied the game. Slavin has 19 points, 80 shots on goal, a plus-19 rating and 60 blocked shots in 34 contests this season. The Colorado native's previous career high in points is 34, set in 2016-17, but he's on pace to establish a new personal best.
