Slavin recorded the game-winning goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Slavin delivered the go-ahead goal just under halfway through Saturday's second period. The tally was just his second of the season, as the 32-year-old blueliner has focused heavily on maintaining his role as a shutdown defender. Overall, he's compiled seven points, a plus-11 rating, 44 shots on net and 52 blocked shots over 26 outings this season. He's already just two blocked shots away from matching the total he posted across 39 regular-season contests in 2025-26, which could put him in the mix to post a career high in the stat category by the end of the campaign.